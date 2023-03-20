India Expresses Protest to UK Over Flag Incident at Indian Mission in London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) The Indian Foreign Ministry has expressed protest to British deputy high commissioner Christina Scott over the pulling down of the flag outside the Indian high commission in London.

Scott was summoned to the foreign ministry on Sunday night.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the foreign ministry said in a statement, saying that a strong protest was lodged with Scott over the "actions taken by separatist and extremist elements" against the Indian mission in London.

The foreign ministry demanded an explanation as to why the British security "allowed these elements to enter" the mission premises and urged the British government to take steps to arrest those involved in the incident.

Earlier on Sunday, videos emerged on social media showing a group of supporters of the Khalistan separatist movement protesting outside the Indian mission in London. One of the protesters pulled down the Indian flag from the first-floor balcony of the building.