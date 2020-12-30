UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Extends Air Traffic Suspension With UK Until Jan. 7 Amid New COVID Strain - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 11:30 AM

India Extends Air Traffic Suspension With UK Until Jan. 7 Amid New COVID Strain - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) India has decided to extend the suspension of air traffic with the United Kingdom until January 7 due to risks associated with the discovery of a new coronavirus strain, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

"The decision has been made to extend the temporary suspension of flights to & from the UK till 7 January 2021. Thereafter strictly regulated resumption will take place for which details will be announced shortly," Singh Puri said on Twitter.

India previously suspended air traffic with the United Kingdom from December 23-31.

On Tuesday, the Indian Health Ministry said that from November 25 to December 23, about 33,000 passengers arrived in various Indian airports from the United Kingdom.

All the passengers are being tracked and subjected to polymerase chain reaction coronavirus tests. It is noted that 114 passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. According to the latest data, 20 cases of a new COVID-19 variant that recently emerged in the United Kingdom have been confirmed in India.

Earlier in December, London announced that a new coronavirus strain was detected in the country, adding that the new variant can be up to 70 percent more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants. After the news, many countries suspended travel to and from the UK. There is no evidence that the new strain is more pathogenic.

Related Topics

India Twitter Traffic London Puri United Kingdom January November December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB arrest PML-M lawmaker Khawaja Asif in "assets ..

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

31 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 30 December 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

10 hours ago

Dubai Police Commander-in-Chief inspects the Burj ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.