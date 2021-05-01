MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The Indian government has decided to extend the suspension of all international passenger flights from and to India until May 1 over surging COVID-19 crisis, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India said.

"In partial modification of circular dated 16-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST May 21, 2021. The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," DGCA said in a statement.

According to the statement, , international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case by case basis.

The suspension was first put in place in March 2020 due to spread of COVID-19 in the country. On March 23, the aviation regulator had already extended the suspension for another month, set to expire on April 30.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases following the United States and registers currently about 400,000 new ones per day. The total number of those who tested positive for coronavirus in India has reached 19,164,969. More than 211,000 people have already died of the disease in the country.