UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Extends Ban On All International Passenger Flights Until May 31 Over COVID-19- Gov't

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 11:00 AM

India Extends Ban on All International Passenger Flights Until May 31 Over COVID-19- Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) The Indian government has decided to extend the suspension of all international passenger flights from and to India until May 1 over surging COVID-19 crisis, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) of India said.

"In partial modification of circular dated 16-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST May 21, 2021. The restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA," DGCA said in a statement.

According to the statement, , international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case by case basis.

The suspension was first put in place in March 2020 due to spread of COVID-19 in the country. On March 23, the aviation regulator had already extended the suspension for another month, set to expire on April 30.

India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases following the United States and registers currently about 400,000 new ones per day. The total number of those who tested positive for coronavirus in India has reached 19,164,969. More than 211,000 people have already died of the disease in the country.

Related Topics

India Died United States March April May 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Evolving for the Better: SmartThings Ecosystem Giv ..

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Jo ..

10 hours ago

UAE sends food aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed condoles Israel&#039;s FM over ..

12 hours ago

Farrukh Habib stresses to follow SOPs against coro ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.