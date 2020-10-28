India Extends Ban on International Flights Until End of November

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW-DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) DELHI, October 28 (Sputnik) - India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday extended the ban on the resumption of international flights until the end of November.

"On partial modification of circular dates 26 June 2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject 'travel and visa restrictions related to Covid-19' regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 23:59 hrs IST of 30th November 2020," the DGCA circular said.

It is noted that the ban will not apply to international all-cargo flight, as well as flights that have received special permission.

Regular international flights in India have been suspended since March 23. Starting in May, Indian airlines were allowed to operate special international flights as part of a mission to return home people stuck abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From July, Indian airlines were allowed to operate flights within the framework of bilateral agreements on "air bubbles." According to such temporary agreements, airlines from different countries can bilaterally operate certain number of international flights and carry certain categories of passengers. India has concluded such pacts with 18 countries.