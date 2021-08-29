UrduPoint.com

India Extends Ban On International Flights Until End Of September

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021)   India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the ban on international passenger flights to and from country, previously scheduled to end on August 31, until September 30.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30 September, 2021," the statement said.

Special cargo flights and intenrational flights specifically approved by the DGCA "air bubble" will not be affected.

International and domestic flights have been banned in India since March 23, 2020 as a means to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Since July 2020, DGCA allowed India to form an "air bubble" arrangement with 25 countries that allows for international flights.

Over the last 24 hours, India has confirmed 46,759 new COVID-19 cases with the total number of those infected having reached way over 32 million. India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases and is followed by the United States with more than 38.7 million patients.

