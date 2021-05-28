UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Extends Ban On International Passenger Flights Until June 30 Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 03:50 PM

India Extends Ban on International Passenger Flights Until June 30 Over COVID-19

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Indian government has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights until June 30, the Indian Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST [18:29 GMT] of 30th June, 2021," the DGCA said in a statement, adding that the restrictions do not apply to international all-cargo flights, as well as flights that have a specific approval.

According to the statement, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case by case basis.

The suspension was first put in place in March 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country. On April 30, the aviation regulator had already extended the suspension for another month.

Related Topics

India March April May June 2020 Government

Recent Stories

American Film Showcase Organizes Workshops For Pak ..

11 minutes ago

PTA Receives PKR 15.82 billion Against Second Inst ..

14 minutes ago

Qureshi says Israel's Benjamen Netanyahu is in sta ..

34 minutes ago

Australia sees COVID-19 vaccines administered top ..

2 minutes ago

President lauds NAB on Rs 323 billion recovery

2 minutes ago

Exports' increase imperative for sustainable econ ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.