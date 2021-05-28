India Extends Ban on International Passenger Flights Until June 30 Over COVID-19

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The Indian government has decided to extend the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights until June 30, the Indian Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Friday.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding Scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST [18:29 GMT] of 30th June, 2021," the DGCA said in a statement, adding that the restrictions do not apply to international all-cargo flights, as well as flights that have a specific approval.

According to the statement, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case by case basis.

The suspension was first put in place in March 2020 due to the spread of COVID-19 in the country. On April 30, the aviation regulator had already extended the suspension for another month.