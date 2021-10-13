The Indian government has extended the area where the Border Security Force (BSF) is allowed to detain, search, and arrest offenders to 50 kilometers (31.1 miles) in the states of West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam, among others, the Ministry of Home Affairs said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Indian government has extended the area where the Border Security Force (BSF) is allowed to detain, search, and arrest offenders to 50 kilometers (31.1 miles) in the states of West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam, among others, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 139 of the Border Security Force Act, 1968 (47 of 1968), the Central Government hereby makes the following amendment ... The whole of the area comprised in the States of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya, and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and so much of the area comprised within a belt of fifty kilometers in the States of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, running along the borders of India," the decree read.

Before the order, the BSF was permitted to conduct raids within a 15-kilometer radius inside Indian territory from the international border in West Bengal, Punjab, and Assam. However, in Gujarat, the BSF jurisdiction zone shrank from 80 kilometers to 50 kilometers, while in Rajasthan the area remained the same, according to local media.

Over the past weekend, India held the 13th round of talks with China on the disengagement of forces on the Line of Actual Control near the border which, however, did not result in a compromise.

The sides stepped up military presence in the area after a deadly clash between border troops in May, 2020.