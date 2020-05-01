India Extends COVID-19 Lockdown for 2 More Weeks - Home Affairs Ministry

India decided to extend the coronavirus-related lockdown, which was set to expire on May 3, for two additional weeks, The Home Affairs Ministry said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) India decided to extend the coronavirus-related lockdown, which was set to expire on May 3, for two additional weeks, The Home Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The lockdown in India has been in force since late March. The quarantine regime prescribes closure of educational institutions, entertainment centers and suspension of public transport and taxi services, including subway and railroads. Moreover, the authorities have closed borders between states to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Whereas in exercise of the powers under section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority] has issued an order .

.. that lockdown measures be continued to be implemented in all parts of the Country, for a further period of two weeks with effect from 04.05.2020," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry added that the country would be divided into different zones, and the authorities would ease the coronavirus response measures in the areas with less exposure to COVID-19.

India has so far confirmed 35,457 coronavirus cases and more than 1,100 virus-related fatalities.