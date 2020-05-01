UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Extends COVID-19 Lockdown For 2 More Weeks - Home Affairs Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 08:36 PM

India Extends COVID-19 Lockdown for 2 More Weeks - Home Affairs Ministry

India decided to extend the coronavirus-related lockdown, which was set to expire on May 3, for two additional weeks, The Home Affairs Ministry said on Friday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) India decided to extend the coronavirus-related lockdown, which was set to expire on May 3, for two additional weeks, The Home Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

The lockdown in India has been in force since late March. The quarantine regime prescribes closure of educational institutions, entertainment centers and suspension of public transport and taxi services, including subway and railroads. Moreover, the authorities have closed borders between states to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Whereas in exercise of the powers under section 6(2)(i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, NDMA [National Disaster Management Authority] has issued an order .

.. that lockdown measures be continued to be implemented in all parts of the Country, for a further period of two weeks with effect from 04.05.2020," the ministry said in a press release.

The ministry added that the country would be divided into different zones, and the authorities would ease the coronavirus response measures in the areas with less exposure to COVID-19.

India has so far confirmed 35,457 coronavirus cases and more than 1,100 virus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

India March May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Big break for Shyraa Roy - A Dubai based Singer

2 minutes ago

Strict action against wheat hoarders to be continu ..

35 seconds ago

Kazakhstan Honors WWII Fallen, Supports Veterans - ..

36 seconds ago

Rs 715.7 mln distributed under Ehsaas program in ..

38 seconds ago

Russian Gov't Bans State Procurement of Number of ..

40 seconds ago

Protection of labourer's right top priority: Dares ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.