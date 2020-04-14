UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Until May 3 - Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:40 AM

India Extends COVID-19 Lockdown Measures Until May 3 - Prime Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Indian government has extended a nationwide lockdown amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak until May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in a televised address to the country on Tuesday, as the national health authorities confirmed more than 1,200 new cases in the preceding 24 hours.

The 21-day lockdown was initially introduced in March and was supposed to end on Tuesday. However, several states have decided to extend lockdown measures, initially scheduled to be lifted on April 14, until April 30 given the rapid rise in new cases over recent days.

"All have suggested that lockdown should be extended. Some states had already decided to extend the lockdown. In view of the suggestions it had been decided to extend lockdown till May 3," the prime minister said, calling on citizens to maintain discipline and adhere to social distancing measures.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Department of Health and Family Welfare reported that the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in India has surged past 10,000 after 1,211 new positive tests were reported in the preceding 24 hours.

Since the start of the outbreak, 10,363 people have tested positive for the disease. The death toll now stands at 339, after 31 new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,035 people in India have recovered after contracting the disease, the ministry announced.

Maharashtra remains the most heavily impacted state, with a total of 2,334 cases of the disease. More than 1,500 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the capital of New Delhi.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi New Delhi March April May Family All Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 14, 2020 in Pakistan

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

9 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.