India Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Until Late November

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Indian authorities on Tuesday extended COVID-19 restrictions that were last updated in September until late November.

"Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an Order today to extend the Guidelines for Re-opening, issued on 30.09.2020, to remain in force up to 30.11.2020," the statement said.

India introduced first lockdown measures in March. The country has since opened up almost all activities in areas outside the designated containment zones. In addition, states were given the right to decide on own reopening.

In late September, India issued its latest guidelines for reopening.

As part of the fifth phase of relaxing the lockdown, the country reopened movie theaters and theaters with 50 percent of their capacity and allowed outdoor gatherings of up to 100 people and indoor meetings of up to 200 people. International air travel is still banned, with a few exceptions.

With over 7.9 million cumulative COVID-19 cases, India is the world's second worst-hit country after the United States. On Tuesday, the second most populous nation reported 36,410 new infections, which is the lowest daily rise since mid-July.