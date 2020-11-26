India Extends International Passenger Flights Ban Until December 31 - Aviation Authority

India has extended its ban on international passenger flights over the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year, the country's directorate general of civil aviation said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) India has extended its ban on international passenger flights over the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of the year, the country's directorate general of civil aviation said on Thursday.

In March, India suspended its international and domestic services amid the coronavirus pandemic, allowing only cargo, medical evacuation and repatriation flights. In late May, the government lifted the suspension on domestic flights, limiting airlines to only a third of the usual number of flights.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled International commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs IST of 31st December, 2020," the agency said in a statement, adding that the decision does not cover specifically approved international all-cargo operations and flights.

India is currently holding the second place for the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, having detected a total of over 9.1 million cases, including 135,223 fatalities.