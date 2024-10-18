India fight back after Ravindra ton cements New Zealand lead

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) India hit back with a batting blitz after New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra struck 134 to guide the visitors to a lead of 356 on day three of the rain-hit opening Test on Friday.

The hosts were 231-3 at stumps and still trailed the Black Caps by 125 runs after Glenn Phillips got Virat Kohli caught behind for 70 on the last ball of the day in Bengaluru.

Kohli, who unsuccessfully reviewed his dismissal, put on a stand of 136 with Sarfaraz Khan, who was still batting on 70.

"Important for us to hold our lines and lengths and do that for long periods like Test cricket is," Ravindra told reporters.

"The wicket of Virat was very massive and hopefully we stick at it... in the morning."

Sarfaraz raced to his fifty in 42 balls but the crowd erupted when senior partner Kohli got his half ton at his adopted home ground of IPL team Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Kohli soon passed 9,000 Test runs, only the fourth Indian to reach the landmark after Sachin Tendulkar (15,921), Rahul Dravid (13,265) and Sunil Gavaskar (10,122).

Spinner Ajaz Patel removed the Indian openers after a strong start to the innings when Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Rohit Sharma put on 72 runs.

Jaiswal made 35 before the left-hander danced down the track in his attempt to hit Patel and got stumped by wicketkeeper Tom Blundell.

Rohit smashed Matt Henry for four, six and four to raise his fifty but soon played a delivery by Patel onto his stumps and was out for 52.

Number three Kohli had a nervy start and got his first runs after 14 balls but eventually found his groove, smashing eight fours and a six.

But the day's star remained the Wellington-born Ravindra, who smashed his second Test ton and was the last Kiwi to fall in the tourists' first innings total of 402.