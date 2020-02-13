UrduPoint.com
India Finalizes $3.5Bln Helicopter Deals With US Ahead Of Trump's Visit - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:12 PM

India Finalizes $3.5Bln Helicopter Deals With US Ahead of Trump's Visit - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) India has finalized two major defense deals with the United States worth more than $3.5 billion for 30 military helicopters less than two weeks before US President Donald Trump's first official visit to the South Asian country, media reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the source cited by The Times of India newspaper, India's Cabinet Committee on Security is set to approve deals on purchasing 24 MH-60R naval helicopters and six AH-64E Apache attack choppers.

Earlier media reports also indicated that India was expected to approve a $2.

6 billion deal for the purchase of 24 MH-60R military helicopters from US defense firm Lockheed Martin ahead of the US president's visit.

The purchase is part of a series of military deals between the US and India that are overall worth more than $10 billion, and are expected to be agreed upon over several years, The Times of India reported.

Trump will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad from February 24-25 to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US president said on Wednesday that Washington and New Delhi might sign a trade deal during his trip.

