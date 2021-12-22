UrduPoint.com

India Fires New-Generation Ballistic Missile Into Bay Of Bengal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 09:43 PM

The Indian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday a successful launch of a new generation surface-to-surface missile Pralay into the Bay of Bengal

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The Indian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday a successful launch of a new generation surface-to-surface missile Pralay into the Bay of Bengal.

"The new missile followed the desired quasi ballistic trajectory and reached the designated target with high degree accuracy," the ministry's research and development arm DRDO said.

The Indian-built missile was fired from Dr. Abdul Kalam Island, off the eastern coast of Odisha. The ministry says it has a state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics and is able to fly for up to 500 kilometers (310 miles).

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO team on the trials of what he described as "quasi ballistic missile," adding it was a significant milestone for the country.

