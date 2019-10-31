UrduPoint.com
India Formally Divides Contested State Of Jammu And Kashmir Into 2 Territories

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 04:21 PM

India Formally Divides Contested State of Jammu and Kashmir Into 2 Territories

India on Thursday formally split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate territories despite protests from Pakistan and China, which lay claims to parts of Kashmir territory

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) India on Thursday formally split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two separate territories despite protests from Pakistan and China, which lay claims to parts of Kashmir territory.

Instead of one state, there will now be the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the union territory of Ladakh.

Indian Parliament adopted the decision on the split back in August, while the government revoked the special status granted to the state. In particular, the loss of a special status means that people from outside the region will be able to buy property there.

