India, France Adopt Roadmap on Blue Economy, Ocean Governance - New Delhi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, held a meeting in France during which they adopted a joint roadmap on blue economy and ocean governance and discussed regional and global issues, the Indian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"As part of this endeavor, both sides adopted the 'India-France Roadmap on the Blue Economy and Ocean Governance,' which aims to enhance partnership in the field of blue economy by way of institutional, economic, infrastructural and scientific cooperation," the statement published on Sunday read, adding that both countries agreed to further deepen the partnership in the areas of trade, security, health, energy, and climate change.

The top diplomats also discussed key regional and global issues such as the India-EU relationship and priorities of the French Presidency of the EU council in 2022, the statement noted.

According to the statement, the ministers also exchange their views on Afghanistan, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and the Ukrainian situation, as well as agreed to coordinate in the UN Security Council on issues of mutual concern.