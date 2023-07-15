India, France Adopt Roadmap on Strategic Partnership Until 2047

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday adopted a roadmap on cooperation between their countries in the next 25 years, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday adopted a roadmap on cooperation between their countries in the next 25 years, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said.

"In order to set out their shared vision for this next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership, both leaders adopted the 'Horizon 2047 Roadmap on the 25th Anniversary of the Indo-French Strategic Partnership: towards a century of French-Indian relations' along with several other outcomes covering a wide range of areas," a joint communique released by the Indian Foreign Ministry read.

The document set the future course for a relationship between New Delhi and Paris in areas such as defense technologies, space, fight against terrorism, education, climate change, trade, cultural dialogue, the communique read.

The parties also adopted a new separate roadmap on bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, the Indian Foreign Ministry added.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Macron, Modi called France India's natural partner on its path to progress. He also noted the countries' military cooperation and mutual trust.

Modi is on a visit to Paris at Macron's invitation from July 13-14. The Indian prime minister attended the Bastille Day parade in the French capital as a guest of honor and held meetings with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the head of the upper houses of the French parliament, Gerard Larcher.

After his visit to France, Modi is expected to head to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.