India, France Agree To Accelerate NPP Construction In Maharashtra State - Energy Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) India and France have agreed to accelerate the construction of a nuclear power plant at Jaitapur site in Maharashtra state and resolve existing technical and financial issues in the near future, the Department of Atomic Energy of the Government of India said on Tuesday.

"The two sides discussed ways to speed up the setting up of the nuclear power reactors at Jaitapur site in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra by joint collaboration," the department said in a statement following a meeting between Indian Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh and Secretary of State for Francophonie, Development and International Partnership of France Chrysoula Zacharopoulou.

The French state-owned company EDF submitted to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) a binding technical and commercial proposal for the construction of six European pressurized reactors in Jaitapur, according to the Indian department.

"Dr Jitendra Singh assured the France Minister that the technical, financial and civil nuclear liability issues will be resolved at the earliest by both the sides and well before the scheduled visit of the French president Mr Emmanuel Macron in early 2023 as announced by Ms Chrysoula Zacharopoulou," the statement said.

The Jaipatur NPP project involves the construction of at least six nuclear reactor units in India's central Maharashtra state with the capacity to generate 9.9 gigawatts, making it the one of the biggest NPPs.

More Stories From World

