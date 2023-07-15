India, France Commit to Fighting Pollution From Single-Use Plastic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday signed a joint declaration of commitment to fight single-use plastic pollution, which has become a global challenge.

"This presents the commitment to eliminate single use plastic products pollution, including ban on single use plastic products which have low utility and high littering potential by France and India," the declaration released by the Indian Foreign Ministry read.

Plastic products pollution has become a global environmental problem, as it impacts ecosystems in general and marine ecosystems in particular, the parties added in the document.

Prior to this, both countries have already introduced a number of measures to combat plastic pollution. Those include a ban imposed by France in 2021 on a series of single-use plastic products such as cutlery, plates, straws and stirrers, the document read.

The two countries also pledged to engage other like-minded countries in efforts against plastic pollution.

Modi is on a visit to Paris at Macron's invitation from July 13-14. The Indian prime minister attended the Bastille Day parade in the French capital as a guest of honor and held meetings with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the head of the upper houses of the French parliament, Gerard Larcher.