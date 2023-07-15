Open Menu

India, France Commit To Fighting Pollution From Single-Use Plastic

Sumaira FH Published July 15, 2023 | 02:50 AM

India, France Commit to Fighting Pollution From Single-Use Plastic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday signed a joint declaration of commitment to fight single-use plastic pollution, which has become a global challenge.

"This presents the commitment to eliminate single use plastic products pollution, including ban on single use plastic products which have low utility and high littering potential by France and India," the declaration released by the Indian Foreign Ministry read.

Plastic products pollution has become a global environmental problem, as it impacts ecosystems in general and marine ecosystems in particular, the parties added in the document.

Prior to this, both countries have already introduced a number of measures to combat plastic pollution. Those include a ban imposed by France in 2021 on a series of single-use plastic products such as cutlery, plates, straws and stirrers, the document read.

The two countries also pledged to engage other like-minded countries in efforts against plastic pollution.

Modi is on a visit to Paris at Macron's invitation from July 13-14. The Indian prime minister attended the Bastille Day parade in the French capital as a guest of honor and held meetings with French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and the head of the upper houses of the French parliament, Gerard Larcher.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Parliament Narendra Modi France Visit Paris July From

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

3 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

3 hours ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

3 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

3 hours ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

3 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

3 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

3 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

4 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

4 hours ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From World