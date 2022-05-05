NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron reached a broad understanding of each other's positions on Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said.

"On Ukraine, there was a broad understanding of each other's position. The two leaders agreed that close coordination and engagement was important. So that both India and France can play a constructive role in the evolving situation," Kwatra said at a briefing after the two countries' leaders' meeting.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.

Kwatra also said Modi and Macron discussed defense cooperation.

"India and France, as I said earlier on, are very strong strategic partners and have also very strong defense partnership. The context of defense partnership is defined in case of our two countries by not just trade in different platforms, but it is also extends to co-development, co-designing, co-manufacturing," he said.