NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) India and France signed four memorandums of understanding on Thursday during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Paris.

Modi met with his French counterpart, Edouard Philippe, and French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the G7 summit that will take place in the French city of Biarritz from August 24-26.

The four agreements include an administrative arrangement for cooperation in vocational training, an agreement on renewable energy, a cooperation agreement in the field of electronics and an implementing arrangement for joint India-France maritime surveillance.

India and France closely cooperate in areas such as defense partnership, nuclear energy, space, maritime security and cyber security.