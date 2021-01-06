India, France to Hold Strategic Dialogue on Thursday

Senior officials from India and France will meet in New Delhi on Thursday for their annual strategic dialogue, the Indian foreign ministry said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) Senior officials from India and France will meet in New Delhi on Thursday for their annual strategic dialogue, the Indian foreign ministry said.

"The two sides will hold discussions on wide-ranging bilateral and global issues," it said in a press release on Wednesday.

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will lead his country's delegation, while the French president's diplomatic adviser, Emmanuel Bonne, will represent France.

Bonne is expected to meet with other Indian dignitaries, the Ministry of External Affairs said, without elaborating. They are reported to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The French ambassador in New Delhi, Emmanuel Lenain, said Bonne will spend two days in the Indian capital.