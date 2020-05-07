UrduPoint.com
India Gas Leak Situation 'under Control': South Korean Parent Company

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 11:25 AM

India gas leak situation 'under control': South Korean parent company

Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ):The gas leak at an Indian chemical plant that has killed at least five people and hospitalised 1,000 was "under control", the factory operator's South Korean parent company said.

"The gas leak situation is now under control and we are exploring all ways to provide speedy treatment for those who suffer from inhaling the leaked gas," said LG Chem, which owns the Visakhapatnam plant operator LG Polymers India.

"We are investigating the extent of damage and exact cause of the leak and deaths," it added in a statement.

