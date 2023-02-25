UrduPoint.com

India, Germany Outline Vision To Boost Technology Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2023 | 08:37 PM

India, Germany Outline Vision to Boost Technology Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have presented a joint vision paper on bilateral cooperation with a focus on innovation and technology, India's Ministry of External Affairs said Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have presented a joint vision paper on bilateral cooperation with a focus on innovation and technology, India's Ministry of External Affairs said Saturday.

"India and Germany aim to utilize synergies and institutional linkages forged between the two countries through existing cooperation. On the occasion of their meeting on 25th February 2023 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz agreed to deepen and widen this cooperation and to work towards a roadmap for innovation and technology with a view to using scientific and technological knowledge for the economic development of both countries as well as to address global challenges," the statement read.

The priority areas of India-Germany cooperation on technology and innovation include green hydrogen and other clean energy, fintech and other digital technology solutions, next-generation 6G internet and Artificial Intelligence, according to the statement.

Modi and Scholz commended the progress made by the jointly funded Indo-German Science and Technology Centre, as well as the existing cooperation between various research institutes of the two countries.

In a belief that India and Germany "share a responsibility for global peace, stability, sustainability and prosperity," the two leaders also noted the importance of science, technology, and innovation in responding to pressing global challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation, extreme weather events, pollution, energy security and achieving long-term sustainable development and growth.

Scholz is on a visit in New Delhi and Bengaluru from February 25-26, which marks his first official visit to India and the fourth meeting with Modi since taking office in 2021.

Related Topics

India Weather Prime Minister Internet Technology Narendra Modi German Visit Germany New Delhi Progress February From Share

Recent Stories

Nigerians defy election delays with hope for chang ..

Nigerians defy election delays with hope for change

1 minute ago
 CJ FSC plants trees to combat climate change

CJ FSC plants trees to combat climate change

1 minute ago
 Punjab Irrigation dept conducting georeferencing o ..

Punjab Irrigation dept conducting georeferencing of tube wells

1 minute ago
 Nation praying for "success" of PTI 'Jail Bharo Te ..

Nation praying for "success" of PTI 'Jail Bharo Tehreek': Sindh Information Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 DG Audit Sindh calls on Governor

DG Audit Sindh calls on Governor

3 minutes ago
 Turkish Justice Minister Says Only 4 Instances of ..

Turkish Justice Minister Says Only 4 Instances of Post-Quake Looting Confirmed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.