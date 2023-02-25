India, Germany Outline Vision to Boost Technology Cooperation - Foreign Ministry

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have presented a joint vision paper on bilateral cooperation with a focus on innovation and technology, India's Ministry of External Affairs said Saturday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have presented a joint vision paper on bilateral cooperation with a focus on innovation and technology, India's Ministry of External Affairs said Saturday.

"India and Germany aim to utilize synergies and institutional linkages forged between the two countries through existing cooperation. On the occasion of their meeting on 25th February 2023 in New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi and Chancellor Scholz agreed to deepen and widen this cooperation and to work towards a roadmap for innovation and technology with a view to using scientific and technological knowledge for the economic development of both countries as well as to address global challenges," the statement read.

The priority areas of India-Germany cooperation on technology and innovation include green hydrogen and other clean energy, fintech and other digital technology solutions, next-generation 6G internet and Artificial Intelligence, according to the statement.

Modi and Scholz commended the progress made by the jointly funded Indo-German Science and Technology Centre, as well as the existing cooperation between various research institutes of the two countries.

In a belief that India and Germany "share a responsibility for global peace, stability, sustainability and prosperity," the two leaders also noted the importance of science, technology, and innovation in responding to pressing global challenges, including climate change, biodiversity loss, land degradation, extreme weather events, pollution, energy security and achieving long-term sustainable development and growth.

Scholz is on a visit in New Delhi and Bengaluru from February 25-26, which marks his first official visit to India and the fourth meeting with Modi since taking office in 2021.