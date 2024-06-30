Open Menu

India Great Kohli Retires From T20 Internationals After World Cup Win

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 12:30 AM

India great Kohli retires from T20 internationals after World Cup win

Bridgetown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Virat Kohli said he had played his last Twenty20 international after starring in India's thrilling seven-run win over South Africa in the T20 World Cup final in Barbados on Saturday.

The star batsman put a run of low scores behind him to make 76 as he was named player of the match, with the 35-year-old Kohli saying afterwards: "This was my last T20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve.

"One day you feel you can't get a run, then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered.

"Now or never (that was my) last T20 for India, wanted to make the most of it. Wanted to lift the cup, wanted to respect the situation rather than force it."

Kohli, pressed on whether he had played his last T20 international, added at the presentation ceremony: "This was an open secret, it's time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high.

"

Former India captain Kohli, one of the outstanding batsmen of his generation, scored more on Saturday than he had in the rest of the tournament.

Prior to Saturday's showpiece match at the Kensington Oval, he had managed just 75 runs in seven innings during the competition at a woeful average of 10.71

But after he was dismissed for just nine in a semi-final win over England, the defending champions, current India skipper Rohit Sharma said: "Virat is a quality player.

"Any player can go through that (a run of low scores).

"We understand his class. When you have played for 15 years, form is never a problem. He's probably saving it for the final."

Related Topics

India T20 World Job Barbados South Africa Virat Kohli Cuban Peso God

Recent Stories

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

1 hour ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

1 hour ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

2 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

2 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

2 hours ago
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

3 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

3 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

3 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

3 hours ago
 Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

Kohli leads the way as India set SA 177 to win

3 hours ago
 Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand ..

Imperious Verstappen takes pole for Austrian Grand Prix

3 hours ago

More Stories From World