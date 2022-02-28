UrduPoint.com

India Growth Slows, Govt Cuts Forecasts

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2022 | 07:05 PM

India growth slows, govt cuts forecasts

India's growth rate slowed further in the last three months of 2021, the National Statistics Office said Monday as it cut its forecast for the current financial year in the face of higher oil prices and geopolitical tensions

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :India's growth rate slowed further in the last three months of 2021, the National Statistics Office said Monday as it cut its forecast for the current financial year in the face of higher oil prices and geopolitical tensions.

Asia's third-largest economy grew 5.4 percent year-on-year in the October to December period, NSO data showed.

That was a slowdown from a record 20.1 percent and 8.

4 percent in the two previous quarters as a pandemic-induced favourable base effect waned.

The figure was "sorely below our expectations" of 6.2 percent, Aditi Nayar, chief economist of credit ratings agency ICRA, told AFP.

The NSO also lowered its growth estimates for the ongoing financial year from 9.2 percent to 8.9 percent.

But Nayar said the forecast looked "rather optimistic" given spiking commodity prices and an even larger base effect.

>