India, Gulf Nations Discuss Cooperation Amid Pandemic, Return Of Indian Workers To Region

India, Gulf Nations Discuss Cooperation Amid Pandemic, Return of Indian Workers to Region

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with his counterparts from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Troika via a videoconference on Tuesday to discuss cooperation amid the pandemic, including the return of Indian medical workers to the region

The GCC Troika included foreign ministers of Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. Senior diplomats from Saudi Arabia and Qatar also participated in the meeting, according to the Indian ministry.

"The leaders undertook detailed review of India-GCC ties and appreciated the upward trajectory in ties witnessed in the last few years. They expressed satisfaction that India and GCC countries have continued their close cooperation even during the Covid-19 pandemic," the ministry said.

Jaishankar, in particular, expressed hope for "early return to trade normalcy between India and the GCC.

"

"India had also taken special care to ensure the return of Indian health professionals to GCC countries and for supply of medicines and other essential items during the pandemic. EAM [External Affairs Ministry] mentioned that a large number of Indian workers and professionals are now eager to return to the GCC countries to resume their work," the statement added, noting that the minister urged the Gulf nations to facilitate their return.

The Indian diplomat also informed his counterparts about the country's progress in development of coronavirus vaccines, as well as diagnostic and other COVID-19 related equipment.

In addition, the ministers exchanged views on regional and international issues, agreeing to continue joint work to fight the pandemic, climate change and terrorism.

