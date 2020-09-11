UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Had 6.4M Corona-virus Cases In Early May

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 04:01 PM

India had 6.4M corona-virus cases in early May

As Indian official data shows 4.5 million people have so far been infected by the novel corona-virus, a recent survey estimated that the country had 6.4 million infections three months ag

NEW DEHLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :As Indian official data shows 4.5 million people have so far been infected by the novel corona-virus, a recent survey estimated that the country had 6.4 million infections three months ago.

The result of the country's first population-based sero survey has indicated that 0.73% of adults in the country were at high risk of exposure to potentially infected persons by early May.

An estimate of sero survey detailed the state of the epidemic in the country (population which developed anti-bodies against the infection).

The findings published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research has come at a time when India is continuously witnessing a massive increase of new corona-virus cases, with Health Ministry figures showing that nearly 97,000 cases and 1,209 deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours.

The survey was carried out between May 11 and June 4 in 21 States of India. In mid-May, official figures showed that the number of cases in India were less than 100,000.

"The findings of our survey indicated that the overall sero prevalence in India was low, with less than one per cent of the adult population exposed to SARS-CoV-2 by mid May 2020.

The low prevalence observed in most districts indicates that India is in early phase of the epidemic and the majority of the Indian population is still susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection," the report said.

The survey has also found that sero-positivity was found highest in the age group of 18-45 years and lowest in those who are aged above 60 years.

The authors in the report have recommended that "as most of the population remains susceptible to infection, our public health strategy needs to plan for an inevitable increase in transmission".

For the last two days, India continues to record a highest single-day increase in new virus cases in the country. While Thursday recorded 95,735 new cases, the Friday morning figures showed that 96,551 new cases were found, taking the total number to over 4.5 million.The death toll in the country rose to 76,271, with 1,209 additions over the past 24 hours.

Experts in the country say that by the end of September India may even surpass the US -- the worst-affected country worldwide -- in the severity of the pandemic.

Related Topics

India May June September 2020 Million

Recent Stories

IB’s report calling recently appointed Lahore CC ..

17 minutes ago

Japan to Develop New Missile Defense Plan After Ab ..

1 minute ago

Russia Hopes Germany to Fulfill Obligations on Pro ..

1 minute ago

SPI inflation increases 0.37pc

1 minute ago

KP commissioners meet to resolve public complaints ..

1 minute ago

Jinnah was a man of principles: Andleeb

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.