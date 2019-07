President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has taken advantage of the United States by putting tariffs on American products, adding that this is no longer acceptable

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) President Donald Trump on Tuesday said India has taken advantage of the United States by putting tariffs on American products, adding that this is no longer acceptable.

"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter.