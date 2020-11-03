India Hails Relations With 'Soulmate' Russia, Slams Controversial Article 'Misleading'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) The Indian embassy in Russia issued a press release on Tuesday in response to a controversial article published last week in an Indian newspaper with speculations about the nature of the relations between India and Russia.

On October 31, an article by Indian lawmaker Subramanian Swamy was published in Indian newspaper The Sunday Guardian Live with a title reading "Russia is not a friend of India."

In a press release titled "Russia is not just a friend - but a soulmate of India," the Indian embassy said that the article was taken notice of in New Delhi "with regret."

"Unfortunately, [the article] appears to be misleading in terms of true understanding of the entire course of development, current state and prospects of the Russian-Indian strategic partnership, which is crossing the 20th anniversary this year. It also should be admitted that it demonstrates a lack of knowledge of the modern Russian realities that equates relevant assessments in the article with a geopolitically motivated groundless and biased approach by some Western news agencies," the press release read.

The Indian embassy noted Russia's "productive and trusted" relations with all political forces of India and the "special partnership" between the two countries, "be it unparalleled joint endeavors in the nuclear power sector or trusted defense cooperation with real technology transfer, advanced localization of production and even cooperation with third countries.

"

The embassy specifically praised Moscow's support of New Delhi's signature development projects "Made in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat."

According to the press release, Indian people, too, think of Russians as their "permanent friends," especially in light of the mutual support throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

"Coinciding global priorities make Russia and India truly likemided. Our multilateral partnership in the framework of G20, BRICS, SCO, etc. is based on the solid ground of our common priority to proceed towards a just and equal multipolar world with the central role of the United Nations and international law as well as undivided security," the embassy said, adding that "the Russian-Indian ties are unique, and they cannot be harmed by a single misleading article, which by no means have any link to the reality and, of course, doesn't reflect any official position."

The embassy also noted Russia's balanced approach to its relations with India and China amid the recent rows between the two Asian neighbors over conflicting territorial claims, which New Delhi said it and Beijing could perfectly handle on their own.