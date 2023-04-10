Close
India Halts Trade Talks With UK After Sikhs' Attack - Reports

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 01:40 PM

India Halts Trade Talks With UK After Sikhs' Attack - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) India has suspended trade talks with the United Kingdom after an attack of the Khalistan movement, a Sikh extremist group, against the Indian high commission in London last month, demanding a public condemnation of the separatist movement by the UK government, the Times reported on Monday, citing sources in the UK government.

On March 20, members of the Khalistan movement, which fights for a secession of the Indian state of Punjab, injured two security guards and damaged the building of the country's high commission in London. High commissions are in fact Indian embassies to Commonwealth countries.

The UK government has condemned the assault, however, the Indian side deems it insufficient and demands public condemnation of the whole Khalistan movement, the media reported, adding that the Indian government withdrew from the talks and made it clear that a public condemnation of the Sikh movement by the UK would be the main prerequisite for resuming the negotiations.

The developments come amid a new round of Sikh separatist tensions in the Indian northern state of Punjab, after Indian authorities arrested Sikh leader Amritpal Singh in March. He was calling for separate Sikh homeland known as Khalistan on the territory of the Indian state of Punjab. India considers Punjab to be its inseparable part and views the Sikh movement as extremist.

