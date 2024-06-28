India Hammer England To Book T20 World Cup Final With South Africa
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Providence, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Left-arm spinners Kulkeep Yadav and Axar Patel took three wickets apiece as India thrashed defending champions England by 68 runs in Guyana on Thursday to set up a T20 World Cup final against South Africa.
England, set a challenging target of 172, slumped to 103 all out inside 17 overs, wrist spinner Kuldeep finishing with figures of 3-19 and the orthodox Patel 3-23.
India, bidding for their first major title since the 2013 Champions Trophy, will now play South Africa -- also unbeaten at this tournament after a nine-wicket hammering of Afghanistan in their semi-final -- in Saturday's final in Barbados.
The Kensington Oval clash will also be India's second appearance in successive global showpiece games after they lost on home soil to Australia in last year's 50-over World Cup final.
