India Hands Over 10 Broad Gauge Locomotives To Bangladesh - Foreign Ministry

Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) India transferred 10 broad gauge locomotives to Bangladesh to strengthen the railway infrastructure of the neighboring country, and the handing over ceremony was held online, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"In a handing over ceremony held today, 10 Broad Gauge (BG) locomotives were virtually flagged off to Bangladesh by the External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. [Subrahmanyam] Jaishankar and the Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal. The event was also attended by the Minister of State for Railways, Shri Suresh Angadi." the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Kalam Abdul Momen and Railway Minister Nurul islam Sujan represented Dhaka during the ceremony.

The ministry added that locomotives would boost the volume of freight and passenger train operations in Bangladesh.

According to the press release, Jaishankar praised strengthening India-Bangladesh ties which were "not slowed" amid the COVID-19 pandemic. New Delhi and Dhaka have increased rail cooperation during the pandemic as trading via land border have been affected by the lockdowns.

The new locomotives were received by Bangladesh at the border station in the Darshana township.

