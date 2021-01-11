India hands over missing Chinese soldier: PLA Daily

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ):India on Monday handed over a missing Chinese soldier who went astray in the China-India border area to China's border troops, according to People's Liberation Army Daily.

Due to darkness and complicated geography, a soldier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) frontier defense force went astray in the China-India border early Friday morning, and the PLA frontier defense force notified the Indian side of the information the first time, hoping the Indian side could assist in search and rescue of the lost Chinese soldier, according to PLA Daily.

Nearly two hours later, the response from the Indian side came, confirming that the missing soldier had been found and would be returned to the Chinese side after receiving instructions from the superior authority.

Indian side should strictly adhere to relevant agreements reached by the two countries and waste no time to return the lost soldier to the Chinese side, so as to add positive factors for de-escalating the border tensions between the two countries and jointly maintaining peace and tranquility in the China-India border areas.

The Indian army agreed and promised to return the soldier after obtaining permission from their superior, said the statement, which asked India to abide by relevant agreements reached between the two sides.

Indian media had reported that a Chinese soldier was apprehended by Indian troops near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Friday.

The soldier lost his way and was captured by the Indian side. In past soldiers from both sides lost their way and crossed the border.

In October, a PLA soldier went missing while helping a herdsman find his yak along the China-India border. After China urged India to help search, India later notified China that a missing person from China had been found and would be returned to China after a medical exam.