UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Hands Over Missing Chinese Soldier: PLA Daily

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:29 PM

India hands over missing Chinese soldier: PLA Daily

India on Monday handed over a missing Chinese soldier who went astray in the China-India border area to China's border troops, according to People's Liberation Army Daily

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ):India on Monday handed over a missing Chinese soldier who went astray in the China-India border area to China's border troops, according to People's Liberation Army Daily.

Due to darkness and complicated geography, a soldier of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) frontier defense force went astray in the China-India border early Friday morning, and the PLA frontier defense force notified the Indian side of the information the first time, hoping the Indian side could assist in search and rescue of the lost Chinese soldier, according to PLA Daily.

Nearly two hours later, the response from the Indian side came, confirming that the missing soldier had been found and would be returned to the Chinese side after receiving instructions from the superior authority.

Indian side should strictly adhere to relevant agreements reached by the two countries and waste no time to return the lost soldier to the Chinese side, so as to add positive factors for de-escalating the border tensions between the two countries and jointly maintaining peace and tranquility in the China-India border areas.

The Indian army agreed and promised to return the soldier after obtaining permission from their superior, said the statement, which asked India to abide by relevant agreements reached between the two sides.

Indian media had reported that a Chinese soldier was apprehended by Indian troops near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh on Friday.

The soldier lost his way and was captured by the Indian side. In past soldiers from both sides lost their way and crossed the border.

In October, a PLA soldier went missing while helping a herdsman find his yak along the China-India border. After China urged India to help search, India later notified China that a missing person from China had been found and would be returned to China after a medical exam.

Related Topics

India Army China Bank Superior October Border Media From

Recent Stories

‘Safe Family, Safe Community’ forum between UA ..

16 minutes ago

Entrepreneurs in Ukraine's Ternopil Protest Agains ..

11 minutes ago

Karachi to experience cold, dry weather on Tuesday ..

11 minutes ago

France puts 98-yr-old on trial in long-running gra ..

11 minutes ago

Southern England readies temporary mortuaries due ..

21 minutes ago

SSP constitutes special team to supervise police a ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.