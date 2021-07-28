UrduPoint.com
India Has Interests Outside Its Borders, Including Indo-Pacific - Jaishankar

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 03:25 PM

India has interests far beyond its immediate borders, including in the Indo-Pacific, but that does not mean anything is done deliberately against some other nation's interests, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Wednesday

"In a globalized world today, India has interests far beyond its immediate borders.

Certainly we have interests in the Indian Ocean, in the Indo-Pacific, our major trade partners are there, our major trade routes are there, our political partners are there, we have a big community ... I think people to get over the idea that somehow other countries are doing things that are directed against them, I think countries do things that are in their interests, for their good and for the good of the world, and that is exactly the case with the Quad [the United States, Japan, India, Australia]," Jaishankar said at a press conference with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

