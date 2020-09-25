India Has No Plans to Address Border Dispute With China at UN - Envoy to Sputnik

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) India has no plans to address at the United Nations the issue of border clashes with China, India's Permanent Representative to the UN T.S. Tirumurti told Sputnik.

"Both sides have the maturity to deal these issues bilaterally through the existing confidence-building mechanisms. We are already doing this," Tirumurti said on Thursday when asked whether his country would be requesting a discussion at the United Nations on the issue. "We do not see a role for the UN in our bilateral matters."

Such conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations. Nevertheless, tensions persist. On September 8, sources in the Indian Army told Sputnik that Indian and Chinese troops had exchanged warning shots along the LAC.

The Indian Defense Ministry subsequently accused China of continuing to escalate tensions in the Eastern Ladakh region, stressing that the Indian Army did not resort to any aggressive actions.

In regards to the issue of the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, Tirumurti said India desires neighborly relations with Pakistan and is committed to addressing problems in a bilateral and peaceful manner.

"Any meaningful dialogue with Pakistan can only be held in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence," Tirumurti added. "The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere."

On August 5, 2019, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted to the region by Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Under an initiative of the Federal government, the region will be divided into two union territories.

Pakistan, which has long claimed the Kashmir region, partially located in the state, strongly condemned the move.