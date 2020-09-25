India Has No Plans to Address Border Dispute With China at UN - Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) India has no plans to address at the United Nations the issue of border clashes with China, India's Permanent Representative to the UN T.S. Tirumurti told Sputnik.

"Both sides have the maturity to deal these issues bilaterally through the existing confidence-building mechanisms.

We are already doing this," Tirumurti said on Thursday when asked whether his country would be requesting a discussion at the United Nations on the issue. "We do not see a role for the UN in our bilateral matters."