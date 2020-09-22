UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Has No Plans To Lower China's Trade Status Despite Border Tensions - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:40 AM

India Has No Plans to Lower China's Trade Status Despite Border Tensions - Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) The Indian government has no plans to remove China's most favored nation trade status despite the recent deadly clashes on the border between the two countries, the Indian minister of trade and commerce, Piyush Goyal, said on Monday.

The minister had earlier been asked by Manoj Kotak, a member of the Indian parliament, whether New Delhi would withdraw Beijing's status as a favored trading partner in light of the ongoing tensions.

"No such proposal is under consideration at this time," Goyal said in a written response to parliament.

The World Trade Organization's most favored nation principle extends trade concessions for one nation to all countries.

Armed forces personnel from both countries clashed this past June in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region, in a confrontation that left both sides with casualties. Further clashes have been reported as recently as September 8.

The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers held talks on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit earlier in September, with both sides agreeing to de-escalate the tensions.

Related Topics

India World China Parliament Beijing New Delhi June September Border Shanghai Cooperation Organization Commerce All From Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education, UK Quality Assurance Agency ..

40 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets British Foreign Secretary

2 hours ago

APP staffer deprived of mobiles, valuables in Quet ..

35 minutes ago

Those paying respect to currency notes now seeking ..

35 minutes ago

Opposition criticizes national institutions for pe ..

36 minutes ago

Ex-defence minister appointed Mali's transition le ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.