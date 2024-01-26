Open Menu

India Has No Right To Hold Its Republic Day Celebration In Disputed Kashmir's Territory; Dr. Fai

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM

India has no right to hold its Republic Day celebration in disputed Kashmir's territory; Dr. Fai

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Denouncing India for organizing celebration of its Republic Day in Jammu and Kashmir, Ghulam Nabi Fai, a prominent Kashmiri leader, said Friday that New Delhi has "no legal, moral or constitutional authority" to do so on a territory which is not its integral part.

In a statement issued here, he reminded India and the international community that the 1948 U.N. Security Council resolution called for creating conditions for a plebiscite so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir could decide for themselves whether they wished to be a part of India or join Pakistan.

Dr Fai, Secretary General of the World Kashmir Awareness Forum, an advocacy organization, also said that India's false claim about Kashmir being its integral part was the prime cause of continued death, destruction, devastation, pain and suffering of the people of Kashmir.

"There are shocking human rights violations, including more than 100,000 killings in the last three decades alone, torture, rape, mutilations, arson, plunder, abductions, arbitrary detentions, and draconian punishment for the exercise of peaceful political dissent: and contempt for international law and binding self-determination resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," he said.

"India's war crimes in Kashmir are notorious: Soldiers kill civilians with impunity. Rape and torture are routinely practice

but never punished. Indeed, Indian law grants virtual legal immunity to any type of war crime or crime against humanity perpetrated in Kashmir."

"The only solution to the problem lies in allowing the people of Kashmir to exercise their unrestricted right to self-determination to decide their destiny – a pledge given to them by the world community some 77 years ago," Fai said.

"If the Kashmir question were resolved, much of the hostility between India and Pakistan would dissolve and the region would not be living on the edge of a nuclear holocaust," the Kashmiri leader said.'

"Trade between the two countries would flourish, jobs would be created", he said, adding it would also release Pakistan from a crippling burden.

"Those 900,000 Indian military and paramilitary forces could go home and do something constructive instead of beating up on women and children," Fai said.

" What intelligent person could not agree with that? The refusal of omission to take a well-considered initiative neither responds to a long-term peace strategy nor answers the demand of the human conscience."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World United Nations Immunity Nuclear Jammu New Delhi Women Moral From Jobs

Recent Stories

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

1 hour ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

2 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

15 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

15 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

15 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

15 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

15 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

16 hours ago

More Stories From World