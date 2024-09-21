India Hold Upper Hand Despite Spirited Bangladesh Chase In First Test
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 04:50 PM
Chennai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Centuries from opener Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant helped India close in on victory in the first Test despite a spirited start to Bangladesh's chase for their target of 515 in Chennai on Saturday.
Bangladesh started briskly but lost wickets to reach 158-4 when bad light stopped play on day three, with the visitors still needing 357 for a win.
India declared their second innings on 287-4.
Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was unbeaten on 51 at the close of play, with Shakib Al Hasan on five.
Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took three wickets to add to his 113 with the bat in his team's first innings total of 376.
Bangladesh openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman islam began briskly with 62 runs for the first wicket before Jasprit Bumrah ended the defiant stand to send back Zakir for 33.
Ashwin dismissed Shadman for 35.
The veteran off-spinner kept up the charge when he bowled left-handed Mominul Haque for 13 with a flighted delivery that also turned. He then had Mushfiqur Rahim caught out, also for 13.
Najmul stood firm to reach his fifty and, with fellow left-hander Shakib for company, the two saw off the day in fading light.
Pant, who made 109, and Gill, unbeaten on 119, earlier put on 167 runs for the fourth wicket to ram home India's advantage in the second session after they bundled out Bangladesh for 149 on day two.
Left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Pant smashed the bowlers to all parts of the ground before a double off Shakib gave him his sixth Test century.
The 26-year-old, who survived a near-fatal car crash in December 2022, took off his helmet and raised his bat to acknowledge a standing ovation from the weekend crowd.
He finally fell caught and bowled by spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz after his 128-ball knock that included 13 fours and four sixes.
Gill kept up the charge and raised his fifth Test ton before skipper Rohit Sharma called him and KL Rahul, on 22, back.
Gill and Pant, who survived a dropped catch by Najmul off Shakib on 72, started cautiously on India's overnight score of 81-3 after early morning rain.
Pant let loose with two boundaries before Gill smashed Mehidy for two sixes in an over to raise his fifty.
The batting duo handled the spinners with ease and jumped out of the crease to hit boundaries.
India are looking to extend their lead at the top of the World Test Championship rankings as they begin a fresh Test season of 10 matches.
Bangladesh has never beaten India in a Test.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From World
-
Hezbollah in disarray after Israeli strike kills top commanders11 minutes ago
-
Polls close in first Sri Lanka election since economic collapse20 minutes ago
-
President Museveni's son backs Ugandan strongman for 7th term20 minutes ago
-
Bagnaia claims Emilia-Romagna MotoGP pole with another record lap20 minutes ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter kills 1920 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka votes in first poll since economic collapse20 minutes ago
-
Wallabies lament All Blacks' fast start20 minutes ago
-
England bowl as heavyweight trio return for Australia in 2nd ODI21 minutes ago
-
Zelensky says hopes Biden will support his plan to end war with Russia1 hour ago
-
One dead, 7 missing as heavy rains trigger floods in central Japan2 hours ago
-
Japan orders evacuations as heavy rains trigger floods in quake-hit area3 hours ago
-
New Zealand edge Australia 31-28 in Bledisloe Cup thriller3 hours ago