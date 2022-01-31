India Holds Consultations With Russia on UN Issues - New Delhi

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) India and Russia held bilateral discussions on the issues concerning the United Nations as Moscow is about to begin its presidency of the UN Security Council, the Indian Exterior Affairs Ministry said.

"Bilateral consultations on United Nations related issues were held between India and Russia in New Delhi on 31 January 2022. The Indian delegation was led by Smt. Reenat Sandhu, Secretary (West) in MEA, while the Russian delegation was led by H.E. Ambassador Sergey Vasilyevich Vershinin, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs (DFM) of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

The secretary congratulated Moscow on the upcoming presidency of the UNSC in February and discussed a wide range of UNSC issues with Vershinin.

"Both sides agreed to deepen cooperation on issues of mutual interest at multilateral platforms. The Russian delegation briefed India on its priorities during 76th session of the UN General Assembly. Both sides also agreed to work closely together, given the common challenges faced and in keeping with their long standing Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," the statement read.

Vershinin also had a phone conversation with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, briefing him on Russia's priorities during its UNSC presidency.