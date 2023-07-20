India Hopes Putin Will Personally Attend G20 Summit in New Delhi - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) India hopes that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit in New Delhi in September in person, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday.

"At this point, all I can reiterate what we have said earlier, invitations have gone out to all the G20 members as well as the invitee countries, the international organizations.

This is a physical summit and we would hope that all the invitees are able to participate in person for the summit. There have been confirmations, I understand, but again, I do not have any specific response on any particular leader, yes or no," Bagchi told a briefing.