(@FahadShabbir)

India expects that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will get emergency use authorization as soon as possible, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) India expects that Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will get emergency use authorization as soon as possible, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Diplomatic academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Moscow, the diplomat mentioned the countries' previous cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The pandemic taught us that such challenges can only be addressed through common efforts and, of course, India and Russia have been cooperating not only in terms of technology and technical aspects related to dealing with COVID-19 but today very vital part of our collaborations in the area of vaccines.

The Sputnik V vaccine is currently undergoing stage III testing in India and we expect emergency use authorization to be given at as early as possible stage, after which we will jointly manufacture this vaccine and use it in different parts of the world," Shringla said

Earlier in the week, Indian Ambassador in Moscow Venkatesh Varma said that the country might approve the use of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the next few weeks.