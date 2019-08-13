India Hopes to Allay Business Fears With Investment Summit in Kashmir - Reports

(@imziishan)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) India will seek to reassure the business community with an investment summit in the Jammu and Kashmir territory in October, the principle secretary for industry and commerce said Tuesday.

The three-day summit will begin on October 12, Naveen Choudhary was cited as saying at a press briefing in Jammu by The Hindu daily.

He said the gathering in the former state's most popular city of Srinagar will give it an opportunity to showcase its strength and economic potential and allay fears of foreign investors.

The Indian government revoked the Himalayan region's statehood and special status last week citing a rise in separatism among its mostly Muslim population. China and Pakistan protested the change in the status quo.