UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Hopes To Allay Business Fears With Investment Summit In Kashmir - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 07:50 PM

India Hopes to Allay Business Fears With Investment Summit in Kashmir - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) India will seek to reassure the business community with an investment summit in the Jammu and Kashmir territory in October, the principle secretary for industry and commerce said Tuesday.

The three-day summit will begin on October 12, Naveen Choudhary was cited as saying at a press briefing in Jammu by The Hindu daily.

He said the gathering in the former state's most popular city of Srinagar will give it an opportunity to showcase its strength and economic potential and allay fears of foreign investors.

The Indian government revoked the Himalayan region's statehood and special status last week citing a rise in separatism among its mostly Muslim population. China and Pakistan protested the change in the status quo.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Business China Jammu Srinagar October Commerce Muslim Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

2 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

9 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

10 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

10 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

19 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.