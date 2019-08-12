India Hopes to Launch Direct Flights Between Delhi, Russian Far East - Commerce Minister

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) LADIVLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) OSTOK, Russia, August 12 (Sputnik), VLADIVOSTOK (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - India is hoping to launch direct flights between the Russian Far East and the Indian capital city as part of efforts to boost bilateral business cooperation, Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal told Sputnik in an interview.

Goyal is leading an Indian delegation visiting the Russian Pacific city of Vladivostok from Sunday through Tuesday. It comprises chief ministers of four states and businesspeople. Yury Trutnev, the presidential plenipotentiary envoy to Russian Far Eastern Federal District and deputy prime minister, is heading the Russian official delegation to the talks with the Indian guests.

"That is one of the areas that I would like to discuss today with the Russian leadership because I believe that will be a first step to have greater engagement between Russia and India, particularly the Far East region. I am sure we can mutually work out a matter by which we can have more direct flights between the Far East, at least, to begin with, Vladivostok and Delhi .

.. This will give a big boost to business on both sides," Goyal said.

The minister noted, however, that he did not have any specific time line for launching direct flights between the Russian Far East and India.

"It is a thought that has only come last night, so it is too early to put a time frame to it. But we will start the discussions today, and we will try to speed up the process so that we could do it quickly," Goyal said.

The minister noted that the port infrastructure in the Far East needed to be upgraded so that it can take more large vessels. He added that facilitation of visa procedures in both countries was also on the agenda of his talks with Trutnev.

"I think that it is an important first step to expand people-to-people and business-to-business exchange, and, therefore, potential trade between the two countries," Goyal said.

Goyal's visit comes to the Russian Far East less than a month ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum, which will have Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the main guest. The three-day forum will be held in Vladivostok from September 4.