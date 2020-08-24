UrduPoint.com
India Hopes To Sign Contract To Produce Russia's Ka-226 Next Year - Ambassador

Mon 24th August 2020

India Hopes to Sign Contract to Produce Russia's Ka-226 Next Year - Ambassador

India hopes to sign a contract for manufacturing of Russia's Kamov Ka-226 helicopters in India next year as technical discussions are still ongoing, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) India hopes to sign a contract for manufacturing of Russia's Kamov Ka-226 helicopters in India next year as technical discussions are still ongoing, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

"There are still some technical discussions regarding indigenization of production in India of the Kamov 226 helicopters. We hope that these discussions will be successful soon and therefore we will then go to the next stage of the signing of the contract for production of Kamov 226," said on the sidelines of the ARMY 2020 forum.

"We hopes so," the diplomat said when asked when India hoped to sign a contract on production of Ka-226 helicopters next year.

