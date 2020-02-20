India Hopes Trump Visit to Accelerate Top-Level Indo-Pacific Dialogue Forum - Diplomat

India hopes the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump's, scheduled for next week, can serve as a push forward for a larger Indo-Pacific dialogue forum on a geopolitical scale, former Indian Foreign Minister Shashank told Sputnik Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) India hopes the upcoming visit of US President Donald Trump's, scheduled for next week, can serve as a push forward for a larger Indo-Pacific dialogue forum on a geopolitical scale, former Indian Foreign Minister Shashank told Sputnik Thursday.

Shashank noted that previously held Indo-Pacific forums on the business, defense and strategic-level discussions have brought about the need for a higher-level Indo-Pacific dialogue.

"With President Trump here, perhaps a position will be created where the leaderships of these countries can meet together to have the Indo-Pacific forum as a more active thing," Shashank said.

The seasoned diplomat stressed the need for India to approach carefully the establishment of such a forum to not appear to have overly ambitious in supplanting China's power in the region.

"India was a bit hesitant because firstly they did not want it to be seen as a strategy against China... We have to take into account the interests of countries like Indonesia, Vietnam and other east Asian countries so they don't feel left out or feel that India is somehow trying to replace China as the most important country in this region,"

China is the centerpiece of several existing Asia-Pacific institutions, most notably APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation), something countries like Japan and Australia have been actively counteracting by promoting Indo-Pacific agendas, but India has so far acted with precaution in this area being wary of the geopolitical consequences of such strategies.