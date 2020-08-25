India Hoping for 'Positive Move' on Russian-Indian AK-203 Production - Diplomat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) India is hoping for some positive developments in the launch of the production of Russian AK-203 assault rifle, which will be sent to the Indian armed forces amid other destinations, Indian Ambassador to Russia Venkatesh Varma told Sputnik.

"We also expect very positive move on the production of the AK-203 rifle, a very modern rifle, one of the best rifles in the world, which will now be produced in India for the Indian armed forces. That will be a huge step forward," the ambassador said on the sidelines of the Army-2020 forum.