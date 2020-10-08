India in Talks With Libyan Authorities to Return 7 Kidnapped Nationals - Foreign Ministry

The government of India is in touch with the Libyan authorities in a bid to achieve the release of seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Libya last month, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The government of India is in touch with the Libyan authorities in a bid to achieve the release of seven Indian nationals kidnapped in Libya last month, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

The Indian nationals were kidnapped in the northwestern Libyan town of Ash Shurayf on September 14. They worked for a Libyan oil company and were kidnapped on their way to the capital of Tripoli, located up north, to catch a flight to India, according to the spokesman.

"Our Embassy in Tunisia, which handles matters relating to the welfare of Indian nationals in Libya, has reached out to the Libyan government authorities concerned, as also the international organisations present there, to seek their help in rescuing the Indian nationals," Srivastava told a briefing.

According to the spokesman, the kidnappers contacted the employer of the victims to provide pictures as a proof that they are safe.

"The government is in touch with their family members and would like to assure them that we are making all possible efforts, in consultation and coordination with Libyan authorities and the employer, to trace our nationals and secure their release from captivity at the earliest," Srivastava added.

India issued a recommendation that nationals avoid travel to Libya over security concerns in 2015 and banned the travel altogether in 2016.