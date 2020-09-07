UrduPoint.com
India In Talks With WHO On Joining COVAX Vaccine Facility - WHO Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) Discussions are ongoing with India on joining the COVAX Facility, a World Health Organization-led initiative to accelerate the development and distribution of an effective vaccine against COVID-19, Bruce Aylward, a senior adviser to the WHO director-general, said on Monday.

"India is certainly eligible like all countries in the world to be part of the COVAX facility, and discussions are ongoing in that regard. We, from our side, of course, would welcome very much participation of India as a full member of the COVAX facility both in terms of its extensive experience in vaccines, extensive experience in working together on the global scene in terms of childhood vaccination and other vaccines.

India is an incredibly important player and very much welcome to be part of the COVAX facility," Aylward told a virtual press briefing.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan, in turn, noted that discussions are underway on India joining the facility as both the supplier and recipient of a vaccine.

COVAX is co-led by the Gavi vaccine alliance, the WHO and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.

